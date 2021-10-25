CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

22 new coronavirus patients hospitalized in 1 day

By Lynne Fort
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus hospitalizations spiked in Maine on Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported, with a...

bangordailynews.com

EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

1 in 5 severely ill COVID-19 patients have this in common

About 20% of the most severely ill coronavirus patients in England are unvaccinated and pregnant, according to England’s National Health Service. “Since July, one in five covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were expectant mums who have not had their first jab,” the health service said in a statement.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Drops News About Another Coronavirus Surge

There’s some news about the novel coronavirus these days. CNN just reported that there’s an optimistic turn in the Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths but it could eventually land in another spike in infections. This is what expert Anthony Fauci said. On the other hand, the US could still prevent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Maine State
industryglobalnews24.com

A new species of fungus detected in Covid-19 recovered patients

After black fungus a patient in Pune has detected another fungal infection. This has been detected in four Covid-19 recovered patients in the last three months. The cultured species is called as aspergillus osteomyelitis. This has raised concerns among the health officials. A 66-year old patient complained of se....
SCIENCE
#1 Day
International Business Times

46 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In Massachusetts Last Week

Nearly 50 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 last week, according to the state’s coronavirus data. The Massachusetts Department of Health on Tuesday reported 46 more breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among the state’s fully vaccinated people in the past week, bringing the total number of breakthrough deaths to 300.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pncguam.com

2 new COVID-linked deaths; 121 new cases; 50 hospitalizations

The Joint Information Center (JIC) was notified of two (2) COVID-19-related fatalities:. The 231st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on October 27, 2021. The patient was a 41-year-old female, unvaccinated. She tested positive on October 27. The 232nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at...
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WTRF- 7News

4th COVID vaccine dose; Why CDC says some people may need

(WJW) — As some people receive a third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now talking about a fourth dose. The CDC said people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may need it. The health agency wrote on its website: “Moderately and severely immunocompromised people […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 472 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 472 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 131,892 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 29, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 472 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/8PuufoHtIS — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 29, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Record number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals

CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus on Thursday exceeded the peak seen in late November of 2020, according to state Health Department figures. The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state’s hospitals reported that 249 patients were being treated for COVID on...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Cases Rise, COVID Patients Are Using A Lot Of Hospital Resources

DENVER (CBS4)– As Autumn transitions into Winter, COVID-19 case numbers are dropping nationally, but rising in Colorado. Those rising cases are taking a toll on Colorado hospitals. (credit: CBS) “This is probably the biggest challenge our hospitals have faced in the modern era,” says Cara Welch is the Senior Director of Communications for The Colorado Hospital Association. You may have heard stories recently of ambulances diverting to different hospitals because there are no more beds, or of elective procedures being canceled because hospitals need the staff. Those are actions hospitals can take when they get too busy to release some of the pressure....
COLORADO STATE
Magnolia State Live

New coronavirus cases rise Tuesday for the first day in a week, Mississippi health officials say; dozens more deaths reported

Mississippi’s average numbers of daily new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Tuesday for the first time after a week of declines. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,670 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

