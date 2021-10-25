CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Left Hand

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt age 10, pianist Norman Malone is attacked by his...

video.wpsu.org

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
It’s Been 40 Years Since One of the Most Infamous “SNL” Musical Performances Ever

Punk rock can lead to unexpected connections. You might not think of legendary comedian John Belushi and punk icon Ian MacKaye as having too much in common, but there’s at least one time that the two were in the same room for the same reason. That would be the time in 1981 when the punk band FEAR was Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest. Belushi had previously befriended the group — and recorded a single with them — and successfully lobbied for them to appear on SNL.
Granville Adams, ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 58

Granville Adams, the actor best known for his performance as Zahir Arif on HBO’s “Oz,” has died following a long struggle with cancer. He was 58 years old. The news was shared in a tribute posted by “Oz” showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana on his Instagram on Sunday. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana wrote. Fontana and “Oz” star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to help Adams and his family pay for the actor’s medical care. The campaign had gone on to raise $99,800, exceeding its $69,500 goal, though it remained active...
Selena Gomez Rocks Cool Fall Fashion Out in LA

Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The "Montero" singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for "Nas's Declassified School Survival Guide."
Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
