Politics

Brazil's Senate accuses President Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity

WBUR
 7 days ago

More than 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in Brazil catalyzed a...

www.wbur.org

Shropshire Star

Brazil’s senate to recommend indicting Bolsonaro over bungled Covid response

A report by the country’s congress calls for the president to face charges including charlatanism, inciting crime and crimes against humanity. A Senate report to be presented on Wednesday will recommend that President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world.
IBTimes

Defiant Bolsonaro Denies Brazil Senate Committee's Pandemic Charges

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 66-year-old leader quickly rejected the accusations, insisting he was "guilty of nothing." Brazil is one of the world's hardest hit countries with...
Jair Bolsonaro
Tonya Mosley
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as both cheered and jeered as he arrived on Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of around 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Bolsonaro citizenship and blasted vandals who spray-painted “Foro Bolsonaro”...
The Independent

‘Painful to watch’: Bolsonaro cuts isolated figure in pictures and videos from G20 summit

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was bumped out of the farewell photo of world leaders attending the G20 summit last week after his security detail allegedly turned violent against Brazilian reporters covering his diplomatic trip to Rome.The visuals from G20 events over the weekend did not include Mr Bolsonaro, while most of the world leaders from 20 nations were seen in the photo.Bolsonaro doesn't even appear in the photo of the G20 leaders. pic.twitter.com/OZuIVlucnl— Dani (@DaniDesk9) November 1, 2021More visuals from the G20 summit showed an isolated Brazilian president amid the crowd, eating by himself while the rest of the leaders...
The Independent

Brazil steps up climate emissions goal; critics unimpressed

Brazil on Monday stepped up its commitment against greenhouse gas emissions, aiming to halve them by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels, while critics alleged the government is tinkering with data. “We present today a new, more ambitious climate goal," Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow Brazil previously set a target of 43% fewer emissions by 2030 versus 25 years earlier.The announcement represents another effort by the Brazilian government to project itself as a responsible environmental steward in the wake of surging deforestation and fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and Pantanal...
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
