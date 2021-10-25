Brazil's Senate accuses President Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was bumped out of the farewell photo of world leaders attending the G20 summit last week after his security detail allegedly turned violent against Brazilian reporters covering his diplomatic trip to Rome.The visuals from G20 events over the weekend did not include Mr Bolsonaro, while most of the world leaders from 20 nations were seen in the photo.Bolsonaro doesn't even appear in the photo of the G20 leaders. pic.twitter.com/OZuIVlucnl— Dani (@DaniDesk9) November 1, 2021More visuals from the G20 summit showed an isolated Brazilian president amid the crowd, eating by himself while the rest of the leaders...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO