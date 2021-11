MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) today announced Money by QuickBooks, the latest addition to a comprehensive and ever-expanding suite of QuickBooks offerings that power small businesses with the ability to get paid and manage their cash flow. The Money by QuickBooks mobile app available for free on iOS and Android is designed to give entrepreneurs, freelancers and sole proprietors just starting their business journey complete control over their money with the ability to accept payments and manage expenses with features including debit card and bill payment capabilities. It brings QuickBooks’ expertise in financial services to a rapidly growing audience of new small business owners who may not yet need our platform’s full range of accounting capabilities but are still seeking powerful tools to manage their money end-to-end.

