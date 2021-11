Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could not be stopped. At a time when his team needed him most, Houston's designated hitter broke out big on his way to winning ALCS MVP, almost single-handedly leading the Astros to the American League pennant. In the final three games of the American League Championship Series -- a run that started with the Astros facing a 2-1 series deficit to the Red Sox -- Alvarez went 9-for-13. In Games 5 and 6, he outhit the entire Red Sox roster on his own, 7-5. His ALCS performance peaked at Minute Maid Park in Game 6: 4-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, a run and an RBI, as Houston finished off the series with a 5-0 victory over Boston.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO