To Your Health: Benefits of drinking enough water

Here’s some free, but really important advice … given a choice, avoid kidney stones.

In medical school, a lecturer once said, “If a 6 foot tall, 280 pound football player comes into the emergency room, crying like a baby, doubled over with sudden onset of flank pain, think kidney stones.”

He could have referred to a 6 foot, 220 pound (OK already, 230 pound!), cardiac surgeon. So today’s message, from one who knows …“Drink plenty of water.”

It’s a doctor’s order you’ve heard many times, whether recovering from an illness or injury or simply making some healthy lifestyle adjustments. The reality is, you don’t really need a good reason to have a glass of water by your side for most of the day, but there indeed are plenty.

Getting enough healthy fluid is about as cheap and easy as health and wellness practices get, and the wealth of benefits may surprise you.

The most obvious benefit to drinking water is staying hydrated. Dehydration causes the body to overheat, the muscles to cramp, and in severe cases leads to unclear thinking, change of mood, constipation and kidney stones. Even mild cases of dehydration can cause fatigue.

But water is also essential for the cells, tissues and organs in our bodies to carry out all of their regular processes.

It helps us regulate our body temperature. Water can absorb a lot of heat before its temperature rises, so it acts as a buffer against sudden temperature changes in the body. As a major component in the blood, water moves heat around the body as needed, and it expels excess heat in the form of water vapor from the lungs and sweat from the skin.

Water is involved in lubricating the joints. The fluid that acts as a cushion between your joints, reducing friction as they work, is mostly water. Keeping enough water in your body promotes protection of those joints, and the bones and tissues of which they’re comprised, by keeping them “well oiled.”

Beyond the joints, water also protects sensitive tissues, including the spinal cord. Again, water is a major component in the fluid that’s working as internal padding, allowing for sensitive tissues to absorb a certain amount of shock. Without enough of it, these tissues would be more vulnerable, and dehydration can lead to generalized joint pain.

Removing waste from the body would not be possible without the proper amount of water. Urination, bowel movement, and perspiration are three regulatory processes that rely on water to keep the body toxin free.

Among the other benefits of drinking water are improved digestion, maintenance of healthy skin, boosted energy and curbed food cravings.

But how do we know if we’re getting enough?

Two easy-to-recognize signs of being well hydrated are rarely feeling thirsty and expelling urine that is colorless or very pale yellow.

The general recommendation to drink eight glasses of water (or at least 2 liters for you metric lovers) each day is pretty sound, but there are circumstances that would warrant more.

You may need to drink more water if you:

• Live in an area of hot climate or in an area experiencing an excessive heat wave

• Are a more physically active person who needs to replenish fluid after vigorous exercise or other physical exertion

• Are pregnant or breast feeding

• Have a fever

• Have diarrhea or are vomiting

Fortunately, water is not the only substance that helps keep you hydrated. Eating fruits and vegetables can keep your fluids at the right level, and low-fat milk and 100 percent fruit and vegetable juices can be part of a healthy diet as well.

To increase your water intake, try carrying a water bottle throughout the day, and refilling it as often as you drink it. Choose water with each meal, and if it’s not your favorite drink, try adding some fresh citrus fruit to spice it up a bit.

And remember, water good, kidney stone bad.