CLEVELAND (AP) — The Go-Go's didn't have any musical masterplan. Punks at the start, they became rock and roll pioneers. Defying odds and smashing norms in a male-dominated field, the female quintet which had a string of hits propelled by MTV play in the 1980s, will be inducted tonight into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a powerhouse class that includes Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO