CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Dusk Smart Glasses: Control Your Tint

By Dave Hamilton, John F. Braun
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cool Stuff Found from Mac Geek...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Apple Glass could beam AR content directly into your eyes

Apple Glass, Apple’s forthcoming AR glasses project, could at some point beam a picture directly onto your eyeballs. That’s the vaguely horrifying point to emerge from a recent patent application that was spotted by AppleInsider. Apple is looking to bypass the need for glass lenses altogether, judging from a recently...
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Modernize Your Smart Home With This Smart Power Outlet

Smart homes have become increasingly popular as more people have turned to voice assistant programs like Amazon’s Alexa. Amazon’s super-smart voice assistant allows users to turn on lights, set timers and even turn on their televisions with a simple voice command. While helpful, they aren’t without their limitations, as not...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple’s smart glasses could feature futuristic projection tech

Apple could one day release a pair of smart glasses that does away with small displays and instead projects images directly onto the wearer’s retina. The so-called “retinal projector” technology is discussed in an Apple patent granted to the tech giant by the United States Trademark and Patent Office on Tuesday, October 26, Apple Insider reported.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

NGTeco Smart Door Lock review: Keyless entry and all the control

If you've ever lived with a front door that locks automatically, then you have probably locked yourself out a few times. I know I have. In fact, when my husband was out of town, I actually had to call a locksmith to get me back into my own condo, a process that was embarrassing and expensive. I've also had to leave my key under the mat a few times to let in a neighbor or relative when I wasn't in the house. Not exactly a secure solution when you live in Colombia as I do. Today, all of these little annoyances have been resolved because of the NGTeco Smart Door Lock.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#Tint#Dusk
malemodelscene.net

Selecting Glasses to Suit Your Face Shape: A Guide

Some of us can be pretty self-conscious when it comes to wearing glasses, and any help we can get to make us feel more comfortable should be gladly accepted. Those who are new to wearing spectacles will take time to ease into life with glasses; not only are you now able to see more clearly, your entire look may have changed. For some, just the thought of how this will impact their lives can be quite scary.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

5 keys to using your smart lock safely

Smart locks are one of the foundational elements of the smart home movement. Makers like August, Yale and Schlage have given us smart locks that work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Smart locks add convenience and the ability to know what's going on with your front door from anywhere, but there are some risks. Here are some sensible tips to keep your smart lock safe.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
makeuseof.com

9 Must-Have Smart Devices for Your Bedroom

Incorporating smart technology into your home is a great way to automate your living space, and the same can be said for your bedroom. With smart home technology, you can track your sleep, listen to music as you drift off, and never have to worry about getting up to switch off your lights or close the blinds.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to connect a PS4 controller to your PS4, and charge or add controllers

You can connect a PS4 controller to your PS4 console using a USB cable. You can also use the USB cable to charge your controller. You'll have to use the first connected controller to connect additional controllers to your PS4. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories. If you're...
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

WaterField Designs Reveals Sexy Attaché for 2021 MacBook Pros

WaterField Designs announced a carrying case for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Called Tech Folio Brief, it’s an attractive bag available to preorder for starting at US$359. Tech Folio Brief. These folios come in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full-grain leather. It has two compartments: A super-sized area...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Facebook’s smart glasses could lead to Black Mirror-style privacy concerns

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built-in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Facebook, now Meta, is expanding smart glasses research into cars via BMW

Facebook (now renamed Meta) is still trying to make AR-enabled, AI-assisted smart glasses happen. The company announced plans to field-test its camera and sensor-studded Project Aria research glasses in more places, with neural input wristbands, and even in cars. These plans for even more data-hungry glasses were announced during a week where a trove of leaked internal documents has reignited concerns that Facebook is putting its profits over user safety, harming children and damaging democracy in the process.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Updated Satechi Accessories Now Match Blue M1 iMac

Satechi announced that three of its products have been updated to match the color of the blue M1 iMac. The line-up consists of a R1 Aluminium Hinge Holder Foldable Stand, M1 Wireless Mouse, USB-C Combo Hub for Desktop, and Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate. R1 Aluminum Hinge Holder Foldable Stand. Satechi’s R1...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Your Mac’s Smart Photo Import Feature

Try this Smart Import Feature on your Mac to keep your photos organized in a folder structure. Learn More in this Youtube Video from MacMost, then watch Mac Geek Gab 895 for more tips just like this one!. Check It Out: Your Mac’s Smart Photo Import Feature.
COMPUTERS
domino

Your Next Luxe Purchase Should Be—Wait for It—Shot Glasses

Chic shot glasses are catching our eye these days, and, yes, we’re just as surprised as you are. But we’re here to redefine the meaning of the shot glass, taking it from forgettable frat parties and cheesy gift shops to after-dinner slow sips. Because while Smirnoff was preferred down the hatch, the mezcal you brought back from Oaxaca should be enjoyed in the proper vessel.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Apple Glasses could project a screen straight onto your eyeballs

Another Apple Glasses rumor suggests the upcoming smart headset, or its successor, could project a screen directly onto your eyeballs, skipping traditional displays entirely. That’s according to a new patent, which calls the tech a ‘direct retinal projector’ – like AppleInsider (who first noticed the patent), we’ll take the high road and avoid the obvious ‘retina display’ jokes.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy