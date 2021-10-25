Dusk Smart Glasses: Control Your Tint

If you've ever lived with a front door that locks automatically, then you have probably locked yourself out a few times. I know I have. In fact, when my husband was out of town, I actually had to call a locksmith to get me back into my own condo, a process that was embarrassing and expensive. I've also had to leave my key under the mat a few times to let in a neighbor or relative when I wasn't in the house. Not exactly a secure solution when you live in Colombia as I do. Today, all of these little annoyances have been resolved because of the NGTeco Smart Door Lock.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO