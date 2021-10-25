CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

SRCSO: Undercover operation nets four massage parlors allegedly offering sexual services

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An undercover operation performed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office uncovered four massage parlors offering sexual services according to deputies.

Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the following massage parlors offered the services:

  • China Wellness Center in Navarre
  • Navarre Oriental
  • Gulf Breeze Massage
  • True Massage and Spa in Gulf Breeze
Eglin Air Force Base night flying operations

Sheriff Johnson said he received a tip about these massage parlors and an investigation followed.

Xia Sun, 37, was arrested and charged with operating as a masseuse without a license. Sheriff Johnson said multiple prostitution arrests are to come.

Deputies say $15,000 was seized from the massage parlors and currently, the businesses are still operating.

