CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Not Many Good Grades After Eagles' Embarrassing Loss to Raiders

By Dave Zangaro
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Like a lot of trips to Vegas, the Eagles’ road trip in Week 7 ended with regret and shame. They lost 33-22 but it wasn’t that close and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The grades definitely reflect that:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 18/34, 236 yards,...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
MLive.com

Instant observations: Jared Goff benched in Detroit Lions’ embarrassing 44-6 loss against Eagles

DETROIT -- Jared Goff threw away the football on fourth down the last time he played at Ford Field. That’s a bizarre mistake, and considering no one was guarding D’Andre Swift on the other side of the field, an unconscionable one. He admitted to as much after the game, saying he saw a flag for holding against Penei Sewell and thought it was a free play, forgetting that Cincinnati could, um, decline the penalty.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Devonta Smith
Yardbarker

Eagles crap out in loss to Raiders, 33-22

The Eagle’s opening drive went like clockwork… then the Raiders proceeded to bludgeon them off the script. Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer absolutely torched the Eagles’ post-script efforts:. “Throughout the season, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has struggled to make in-game adjustments against veteran quarterbacks. The Raiders’ Derek Carr was the...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football#Nbc Sports
ssrnews.com

Eagles neutralize Raiders, 31-9

Raider linebacker Christian Caballero pursues Niceville’s Azareye’h Thomas. (Photo by Stuart Camp) Niceville’s two first-quarter touchdowns turned out to be enough Friday night to turn away the Navarre Raiders, 31-9. Albeit, for one brief moment early in the third quarter, Navarre appeared to take a 15-14 lead on a muffed punt by the Eagles returner. The officiating crew explained the rules negated the touchdown, and then Niceville went on to put the game away.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ten Thoughts a Day After Eagles Lose to Raiders

LAS VEGAS - Losing is one thing. Losing the way in which the Eagles did on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders is another. It was embarrassing on so many levels. Thousands of Eagles fans made the across the country to support the Eagles and their presence at Allegiant Stadium was so great that there were waves of green jerseys throughout various sections of the stadium.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles at Raiders: Five matchups to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles will face something of an unfamiliar opponent on Sunday in the Las Vegas Raiders, a talented team, but one dealing with major off field distractions. Here are our five matchups to watch. 1) The Raiders' big play passing attack vs. the Eagles' bend-don't-break pass defense. The Raiders...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Eagles

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation was kind enough to sit down with me and give Raiders fans a preview of what to expect on Sunday. Among the topics discussed:. Jalen Hurts’ volatility. Eagles offense post-Zach Ertz.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Raiders injury report

Head Coach Nick Sirianni said that tight end Dallas Goedert and tackle Lane Johnson will return to the lineup this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Goedert missed the Week 6 game against Tampa Bay after going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Eagles activated Goedert on Thursday, but he did not participate in practice. Sirianni said on Friday that he looks "forward to Dallas playing a big role this weekend."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy