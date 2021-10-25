CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell still hasn't given a basic response to Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
 6 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on June 24.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

  • Mike Lindell and his company MyPillow haven't filed answers to Dominion's defamation lawsuit.
  • An August ruling said Dominion's suits against MyPillow, Lindell, Powell, and Giuliani could go on.
  • Giuliani and Powell filed responses, but MyPillow and Lindell have dragged their feet.

MyPillow and its CEO, Mike Lindell, still haven't given the court an answer to the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems filed against them in February.

Attorneys for Lindell and his company asked the court to dismiss the case in April, but US District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled in August that it could proceed .

Since then, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell - the two other 2020 election conspiracy theorists Dominion sued about the same time it sued Lindell - have provided thorough answers to the lawsuits against them.

But MyPillow and Lindell haven't.

Instead, they've appealed technical details in Nichols' August ruling, saying that Dominion should be held to a high standard in defamation law . Attorneys for MyPillow and Lindell have argued they don't have to answer Dominion's allegations until an appeals court sorts out those details.

The pillow mogul's delay was the subject of a court hearing Monday morning held remotely from the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Attorneys for Dominion asked Nichols to set a deadline for MyPillow and Lindell to respond to the lawsuit's allegations.

Dominion alleged that Lindell defamed the company , saying he pushed conspiracy theories about its election devices being hacked to make his company's pillows popular with supporters of President Donald Trump.

It sued Lindell and MyPillow several weeks after it filed defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani . Powell and Giuliani also filed motions to dismiss. In his August ruling, Nichols considered all three of the lawsuits together and allowed them all to proceed.

Giuliani filed an answer to the lawsuit against him on August 25 , and Powell filed an answer on September 24 . Both said their remarks were protected by the First Amendment.

At Monday's hearing, Nichols asked lawyers for Dominion, MyPillow, and Lindell to meet and submit filings by November 5. They will need to elaborate on their legal arguments for whether MyPillow and Lindell need to file a response before the appellate courts decide on their technical questions and whether Dominion can proceed with discovery in the meantime.

At the same time, Nichols is overseeing a separate set of defamation lawsuits Dominion filed in August. The election-technology company has sued Newsmax, One America News Network, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne over false claims about its role in the 2020 presidential election.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Laura Johnson
6d ago

🎶 Mr. Sandman, give me a dream. Make them go away with out being seen. Seal their lips, over and over, I don't want to talk cause I have a hangover. Sandman, I'm so alone. Trump threw me under the bus and won't toss me a bone! Please turn on those T.V. streams.I need to sell some pillows to pay my legal teams. 🎶

Viva Satire !
6d ago

Reportedly the District Judge informed My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, that a response must not be submitted in "Pillow Talk " either.

Benjamin J Warfield
6d ago

He don’t have that kind of money to pay the lawsuit so I guess we’ll be seeing the name of that company on the pillows that he used to sell

#Lawsuits#Defamation Lawsuit#Mypillow Lindell#Dominion Voting Systems#District Court
