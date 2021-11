Current news sources have been all abuzz about the unprecedented issues with the global supply chain. All kinds of retail stores are looking at empty shelves and diminished choices in products that in the past would have been non-existent. Suppliers ship raw materials to factories, manufacturers create our goods, warehouses ship them to retailers, truck drivers transport them, retailers sell them to us. A bit simplified, but the concept is the same.

