CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How insurers can innovate by selling differently

By Andrew Wynn
dig-in.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, the main approaches to winning markets have been one of two options: sell first or sell cheaper. Within the insurance industry specifically, companies like American International Group found success with being early to market and companies like Allstate, GEICO and Progressive grabbed market share with lowered pricing. Needless to say,...

www.dig-in.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocmomblog.com

How Will Different Industries Adapt For 2022?

2020 was a year that we will never forget. The impact of covid-19 has been felt in all sectors, while governments and citizens around the planet have tried to keep the disease at bay to minimize its impact on the economy or our day-to-day lives. The real estate sector has also suffered the ups and downs derived from the pandemic, especially in aspects related to investment returns or falls in the demand of the rental market. But in other sections, it has shown surprising resilience, largely thanks to the countries’ interventions to mitigate the effects of the different confinements. 2021 is presented as a year of recovery, and so far it has done just that in many ways. It will be a period in which interest rates will remain low – they are not expected to rise until 2023 – in an environment in which inflation will also remain low. It is expected, however, that investment will grow by 8.5% throughout the year to return to pre-covid levels for the second half of 2022. With these guidelines, we review some of the trends in the real estate sector to this year according to the EMEA Real Estate Market Outlook 2021 report:
BUSINESS
liveinsurancenews.com

How You Can Lower Your Business Auto Insurance Costs

Having a higher insurance rate will begin to eat into your company’s profits. Even with costs on the rise, you can’t avoid the price of insurance, but you can take active measures to lower the cost of your fleet. The claims will often cause a substantial rise in the price of insurance, and reducing your accidents will prove the most effective way to keep your premiums lower.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Sustainability can be a core driver of cloud innovation

I’ve long argued in support of the role that cloud computing can play to reduce power consumption related to compute and storage. The rest of the world is finally coming around. Today, most enterprises want to get close to a net-zero carbon impact. The reasons go beyond pure altruism and...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Insurance Can Reduce Litigation-Related Uncertainty

Litigation has a tendency to interfere with companies’ operational plans, often forcing parties to settle winnable cases so that they can put the litigation behind them and get on with business. Settlement on suboptimal terms may once have been the only option for lawyers and clients when they could not get a case dismissed or otherwise prevail within a reasonable time frame, but, now, insurance can provide a more effective way to neutralize these litigation-related risks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate Insurance#Insurance Company#Innovation#Bop
dig-in.com

La Banque Postale to buy out CNP in largest 2021 insurance deal

French lender La Banque Postale is offering to buy the shares it doesn’t already own in CNP Assurances, valuing the firm at some 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in what stands to be the largest takeover of an insurer this year. The Paris-based bank agreed to acquire the 16% stake...
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

Become an experience maker in financial services and insurance

According to Grand Master of Memory Ed Cooke, we create memories when things are “so colorful, so exciting, and so different from anything you’ve seen before that you can’t possibly forget.”. In business, that's what the best "Experience Makers" do. They innovate and create unforgettable experiences that climb and stick...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dig-in.com

Technology is top challenge for life insurance industry, survey

Despite COVID-19 accelerating digital transformation, technology is cited as the biggest challenge for life insurance executives, according to a new survey from LIMRA and Boston Consulting Group. “What’s on the Minds of Life Insurance Executives: Responding to the Moment, Looking to the Future,” surveyed over 400 C-suite life insurance executives...
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘Such a different asset class’: How crypto can fit into your overall portfolio

Welcome to The Dividend, Fortune’s new weekly investing column, available exclusively to subscribers. Each week we’ll dig into an area of the market that’s making headlines and help you figure out what deserves a place in your portfolio—and what doesn’t. Cryptocurrency is the newest asset class on the market, and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
rismedia.com

Differences Between Homeowners Insurance and a Home Warranty

Even if your house was in good condition when you bought it, it can get damaged and important systems can break down. Making repairs or replacing worn-out components can be expensive. If you’re not prepared for a hefty bill, you may be forced to use a high-interest credit card or delay a necessary repair, which will only make the situation worse.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Data and analytics are driving auto insurance innovation

Over the past year, businesses of all sizes and in all industries have leveraged the power of data and technology to keep their businesses running, employees connected, and to reach tech-savvy customers in new ways. New technology and endless amounts of data can enrich the products and services we use, making them smarter and more tailored to each consumer. Whether it be through a fitness tracker or a grocery shopping mobile app, this insightful data and technology helps brands make decisions on how to bring consumers customized, convenient experiences.
DETROIT, MI
Hartford Business

Hartford Steam Boiler’s latest innovation — specialty cyberspace insurance

In August of 2020 — just months into the pandemic — Forbes Magazine published its first-ever list of highest-paid stars on TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video app. The teens and young adults who topped the list, known broadly as social media influencers, had not only garnered tens of millions of followers, but had also cashed in on their celebrity status with annual paydays ranging from $1.2 million to $5 million.
HARTFORD, CT
Insurance Journal

How Agents Can Help Clients with the State of the Insurance Market

One of Oak & Associates’ key clients in Oregon, Blake Schellenberg of RPIS wrote a newsletter to their clients outlining all of the rate increases they were seeing by line of business. RPIS’ management sent it to all of their clients and prospects without their producers knowing. Their phone just starting ringing with questions from clients that felt they needed further assistance. Below is a summary of the report.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dig-in.com

AXA to cut fossil fuel investments with industry in crosshairs

AXA SA, France’s biggest insurer, is broadening the list of fossil-fuel activities that it will refrain from investing in, as pressure grows on financial companies to step back from funding industries that damage the climate. Starting from 2023, the Paris-based insurer will stop investing in and underwriting upstream oil greenfield...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dig-in.com

China Life’s profit falls as slowing economy weighs on insurer

China Life Insurance Co. posted a drop in third-quarter profit as a slowing economy weighed on the nation’s largest life insurer. Net income fell 54% from a year earlier to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, the Beijing-based insurer said in a statement Thursday. That compared with a 34% surge in the first half.
WORLD
dig-in.com

What worries corporate executives? Covid, Covid and more Covid

Risks related to Covid-19 and the economic havoc it wreaked across the globe are keeping corporate executives up at night. That’s the takeaway from an Aon Plc survey of 2,344 risk managers, chief risk officers and chief financial officers conducted in the second quarter. Cyber attacks were the No. 1 most-cited hazard, and more than half of the Top 10 risks executives say they face today are tied to the pandemic, according to survey results released Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Money

How to Lower Car Insurance Premiums

Car insurance is an expensive — and mostly inevitable — aspect to owning a car. Some of the reasons coverage is so costly are things you can't easily change, like your age and where you live. Other factors, though, are within your control. Making the right choices on them could help you save.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy