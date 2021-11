Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) are under pressure this morning after the company’s October delivery targets fell short of analysts’ expectations. NIO stock was down 3.6% in pre-market trading to $38 after announcing that it delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, a decline of 27.5% from the same month of 2020. At the same time, Nio’s biggest rival within China, Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), announced that it delivered 10,138 cars in October, which was a 233% annual increase and the second-straight month where Xpeng delivered more than 10,000 electric vehicles.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO