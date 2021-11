The last patch of Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5, Dawn of the Heroes, has arrived. Although many players have already hit their peak rank for the set and are moving on to playing Set 6 on PBE, many others are still taking this last week to try and climb to their goal rank. Over the course of this set, we have given and broken down the best comps to play and climb. However, if you are still staring up at your desired rank, today we will provide some final tips to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO