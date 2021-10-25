CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Moore-Merrell Named U.S. Fire Administrator

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lori Moore-Merrell has been named the new U.S. Fire Administrator and will be sworn in during a ceremony this morning. Dr. Moore-Merrell was most recently the President and CEO of the International Public Safety Data Institute. She began this role in 2019 after serving 26 years as a senior executive...

