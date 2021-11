Last week brought plenty of turbulence for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), but today began with what promises to be a positive development for investors. When reports broke that the World Health Organization (WHO) had begun its review of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine last week, OCGN stock began to surge. Unfortunately the day of celebration was cut short when regulators announced that the decision was being delayed. Shares plunged as quickly as they had risen. The WHO still hasn’t met for its final assessment, but Australia’s government has confirmed that they will add Covaxin to the list of accepted vaccines for travelers.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO