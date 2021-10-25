Corn and Soybean Sales Surge

Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said corn and soybeans traded sideways last week and that was a moral victory! It was great to see export sales for corn and beans really increase again last week. That trend has been obvious since harvest began this fall. Maybe export sales dropped off late in the marketing year because there were none available. Now more than half way through harvest they are available?

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO