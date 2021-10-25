Motorists Appear to Shrug Off Spooky High Gas Prices

There is no good news here. Not even a silver lining. Just scary bad news that will ruin your day. Because natural gas prices are high. Last year, natural gas prices bottomed out at $1.50 per 1 million British Thermal Units (MMBtu), which wasn’t high enough to sustain production. Companies throttled back production and were caught flat-footed when the economy began to recover and demand returned in the United States and abroad. How long natural gas prices are expected to remain elevated is uncertain, but based on commodity futures markets and energy forecasts, it is likely that they will remain high through this winter. When families begin to turn on their gas furnaces to heat their homes, those high gas prices are going to translate into big heating bills.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO