CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Motorists Appear to Shrug Off Spooky High Gas Prices

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 6 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AAA) – The surge in the price of gas may seem spooky as we approach Halloween, but it doesn’t appear to be frightening people away from driving. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose six cents over the past week to hit $3.38. The pump...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fargo, ND
Traffic
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
St. Louis Business Journal

Missouri gas prices hit 7-year high

The average price of gas across the state of Missouri is the highest it's been since October 2014. According to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide average gas price is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 8 cents more compared to this day last week and $1.20 more than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
ucsusa.org

Why High Natural Gas Prices Are So Spooky This Halloween

There is no good news here. Not even a silver lining. Just scary bad news that will ruin your day. Because natural gas prices are high. Last year, natural gas prices bottomed out at $1.50 per 1 million British Thermal Units (MMBtu), which wasn’t high enough to sustain production. Companies throttled back production and were caught flat-footed when the economy began to recover and demand returned in the United States and abroad. How long natural gas prices are expected to remain elevated is uncertain, but based on commodity futures markets and energy forecasts, it is likely that they will remain high through this winter. When families begin to turn on their gas furnaces to heat their homes, those high gas prices are going to translate into big heating bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#U S Economy#Aaa The Auto Club Group#Energy Information Agency#Gasprices#Aaa Com
wvik.org

Prepare for High Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Jeff Greenwood, spokesman for MidAmerican Energy, says prices could be double what they were just one year ago. That's when the pandemic resulted in low demand, a glut of natural gas on the market, and very low prices. "Then as things began to recover demand started to go up, but...
TRAFFIC
monvalleyindependent.com

Area gas prices likely to remain high

Gas prices usually drop considerably in the fall. Instead, the cost of a gallon of gas is surging. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Halloween
WINKNEWS.com

Why Florida gas prices are at a 7-year high

Florida gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014, as countries in control of much of the world’s fossil fuel supplies keep production low despite economic recovery from the pandemic. How much would it cost someone with an average tank of 14 gallons to fill up? Since gas...
FLORIDA STATE
KTUL

High gas prices likely cause increase in other product prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The price Oklahoma drivers are paying at the pump continues to increase but the high costs could also be increasing what people pay for other goods. According to AAA, the national average for the price of gas has gone up about 20 cents in the last month.
TULSA, OK
tpr.org

Texas gas prices reach 7-year high

Texas drivers are paying, on average, about $3.05 for a gallon of gas. A year ago, the average was about $1.88 per gallon. Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas, said demand for gas is quickly outpacing supply. “A lot of that's likely due to more people getting vaccinated for...
TEXAS STATE
Club 93.7

Gas Prices Are Now At A 7-Year High Nationwide

Gas prices all over the country have slowly been creeping up this year to a level we haven't seen in close to 7 years. In California, gas prices have reached $7.59 a gallon. If gas prices start to get that high in Michigan your asking for a Mad Max scenario. These prices are just gonna give people more incentive to go out and purchase an E-Vehicle (Electric Car). Honestly, it would probably turn out to be way cheaper, in the long run, to get one, because I don't see these prices getting any better in the future.
TRAFFIC
newsdakota.com

Fuel Price Increases Should Slow Soon

(NAFB) – The nation’s average gas price increased 3.8 cents from a week ago to $3.36 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Mysuncoast.com

Gas prices at new high for 2021, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices stabilized over the weekend after rising another 13 cents, last week, AAA is reporting. The state average now sits at $3.31 per gallon. That’s a new 2021 high, and the most expensive daily average price since October 2014. “Gas prices have been dragged...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy