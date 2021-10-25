CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey dispute with US eases after threat to expel envoys

Cover picture for the articleTensions between Turkey and 10 Western countries including the US have eased, days after the Turkish president threatened to ban their ambassadors. Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsions after the envoys called for a jailed activist's release last week. But on Monday, the countries involved said they would not...

US News and World Report

Biden Tells Erdogan That US and Turkey Must Avoid Crises

ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that their countries must better manage disagreements after the partnership between NATO allies was tested by Turkey's threat to no longer recognize the American envoy and its purchase of a Russian missile defense system. “We’re...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Turkey's Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of 10 Western nations over their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
WORLD
Tom Bateman
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
Financial World

Turkish Lira dives to record low as Erdogan set to expel envoys of the US & 9 others

On Sunday, in early Asia-Pacific trading hours, the Turkish Lira, which had tumbled nearly 24 per cent this year, had fallen 1.6 per cent to an all-time low against its American peer as the Turk President Tayyip Erdogan had ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday to expel ambassadors of the United States alongside nine other western nations, opening up the deepest rift ever between Turkey and the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power.
BUSINESS
Newsbug.info

Lira drops to record after Erdogan’s threat against envoys

Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gave traders another reason to sell the struggling currency. The lira weakened as much as 1.6% in early Asian trading amid thin liquidity, touching a new low for a third straight day. It stood 1.5% lower at 9.7552 per dollar at 11:33 p.m. in Istanbul on Sunday.
BUSINESS
#Turkey#Us Embassy#Western#Turkish#Bbc Middle East#The Council Of Europe#The Us Embassy
Birmingham Star

Turkey's Erdogan orders to expel envoys of 10 countries including US

Ankara [Turkey], October 24 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for calling to release human rights activist Osman Kavala. On Tuesday, the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France,...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Turkey moves to throw out US envoy and nine others

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered 10 ambassadors, including those from the US, Germany and France, be declared persona non grata. It follows a statement from the envoys calling for the urgent release of activist Osman Kavala. He has been in jail for more than four years over protests...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Greek PM expresses concern over West's stance toward Turkey

Greece’s prime minister said Friday he is concerned that the West’s calm response toward Turkish actions is encouraging it to behave in an unacceptable manner.Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statements after a meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel who was in Athens on a final official visit. “I fear that Western composure encourages Turkish arbitrary actions, and it is time for European principles to be turned into European policy and mainly into European practices against those who offend it,” he said.Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over a series of issues, including territorial disputes...
POLITICS
