Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker to Perform for Virtual Benefit Concert on October 28

By Clayton Edwards
 6 days ago
It feels like the Turnpike Troubadours have been on hiatus forever. However, they pressed the pause button a little over two years ago. Back then, Even Felker’s personal issues were getting in the way of the band. So, they decided to hang up their spurs until he could get himself back in line. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Felker’s and Turnpike’s return. It looks like the wait is going to pay off.

We’re not getting a Turnpike Troubadours reunion, yet. However, fans can see Evan Felker playing live, which is amazing in and of itself. The details make this an even sweeter event. First, he’ll be playing as part of a stacked lineup featuring folks like Pat Green, Todd Snider, and Rhett Miller. Additionally, he’ll be playing for a good cause. The show will raise money for Cystic Fibrosis research. The best part? It’s a virtual event. So, you can see Felker do his thing no matter where you are.

Singer-songwriter and Old 97s vocalist Rhett Miller announced Evan Felker’s return to the stage on Twitter.

Miller spoke nothing but facts in his post. He said, “If you’re a Turnpike Troubadours fan you’ve missed this guy.” He went on to say that Evan Felker would join him for the CF Concert Series. Money raised by the event will help fund research on the disease in hopes of finding a cure.

If you want to see Felker and several other great musicians play for a good cause, you’re in luck. Tickets to the virtual event are technically free. However, there is an option to donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. So, give what you can and enjoy what will surely be a killer show. It all happens this Thursday, October 28th. Get all the details and tickets from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website.

More Evan Felker Updates

Evan Felker announced to the world that he was sober and feeling good last August. He did so by way of contributing to the book Red Dirt: Roots Music Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere, according to Oklahoman. He told the book’s author, Josh Crutchmer, “First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery. And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to being me.”

Evan Felker also said, “I’ve been thinking so much about music lately, how maybe I want to tour again. I’m trying to write songs again.”

Additionally, the upcoming concert won’t be Evan Felker’s first return to the stage. He played a benefit show back in February of this year with The Teague Brothers Band. Check out the video below. It looks like Felker is having the time of his life on stage and he sounds great.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQnZBYc7tB4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evan Felker with the Teague Brothers Band – A Benefit For Eric Neal at Pipkin Ranch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQnZBYc7tB4)

