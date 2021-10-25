CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Van with $50K worth of equipment stolen outside Akron hotel

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
Akron police are investigating after they say a van was stolen from a hotel parking lot that contained over $50,000 worth of musical equipment belonging to a band.

Officers responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 40 block of Furnace Street for a reported theft.

A band member told officers that an unknown person or persons stole their Ford Econoline E350 van with an attached trailer.

The band member told police that the trailer contained over $50,000 of musical equipment and other merchandise.

The van was parked on the east side of The Courtyard Marriott and when the band member came outside, the van was missing.

The van is blue with a Pennsylvania plate number KMS2589.

The vehicle is still missing and police ask anyone who has seen it to call them at 330-375-2TIP.

Facts R NOT Opinions
6d ago

you didnt see the "welcome to Akron" sign on the way in??? nowadays that should have been warning enough!!!

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

East side connector boulevard opens next week

The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Opportunity Corridor next week. It's scheduled for Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. The timing delivers on the amended timeline ODOT provided roughly a year ago , when the original May 2021 completion date slid back to November 2021 because of changes to the initial plan around East 55th Street.
