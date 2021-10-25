Mike Schur & Shea Serrano Comedy ‘Primo’ Ordered To Series At IMDb TV

Primo , a coming-of-age comedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur and The Ringer writer Shea Serrano , has been ordered to series at IMDb TV .

It is the first greenlight from a tranche of developments, including projects from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and CSI: New York star Melina Kanakaredes, that the Amazon-owned AVOD service unveiled at its NewFronts in May.

Primo (w/t) will air on IMDb TV in the U.S. and UK.

Based on the life of Basketball (and Other Things) author Serrano, the series follows a Mexican-American teenager balancing cultural norms, college aspirations, societal expectations and the hectic home life of being raised by his single mom and five uncles.

Serrano will write and exec produce the single-camera comedy with Schur, The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett and David Miner. Primo is a Fremulon and 3 Arts production in association with Universal Television.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening,” said Serrano.

“When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show,” added Schur.

“It is a dream to be in business with these two incredible writers. Their individual talents have combined to make an insightful, relevant, and genuinely funny show. More than just making us laugh, these scripts simultaneously reminded us of the angst of adolescence, the dizzying magic of first love, how friends become family, and how family imprints us for life,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “IMDb TV’s commitment to telling broad, timely, and highly entertaining stories is perfectly illustrated in Primo , and we know the series will deeply resonate with our viewers.”

“We’re thrilled that our partners at IMDb TV have picked up Primo . This project has been a long time in the making, and we’re incredibly proud to see Shea’s memorable and funny experiences come to life on the small screen,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, comedy development, Universal Television. “From his best-selling books to this new show, Shea’s storytelling will captivate audiences not unlike power forward Tim Duncan captivated Spurs fans from 1997-2016.”

Schur is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson and Serrano is repped by CAA.