Movies

'Dune' masterfully redefines the epic with unprecedented scale, size and sound

By Connor McLaughlin
LSU Reveille
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dreams are messages from the deep." A masterful redefinition of the epic film. An otherworldly magnificent beast of a picture unlike anything in recent cinema. Denis Villeneuve's “Dune” is visual artistry that unfolds before the eyes with staggering tactility, mythic complexity and profound technicality. It’s a fully untamed, cinematic...

www.lsureveille.com

hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
WBUR

Sprawling epic 'Dune' is made for the big screen

Director Denis Villeneuve’s eagerly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi eco-fable “Dune” is a gargantuan spectacle, as massive a movie as you’re going to see this year and possibly the next. I’m talking huge. The Québécois filmmaker has always had a steroidal, basso profundo sensibility, with pictures like “Sicario,” “Prisoners” and “Blade Runner 2049” stubbornly refusing to let scenes evolve organically, instead pumping every interaction up with a strained seriousness of purpose and quasi-religious import that this critic often found oppressive and even sometimes silly. But as it turns out, such doomy grandeur is exactly the right approach for “Dune,” infusing tedious trade treaty talks and lengthy exposition dumps with magisterial malevolence. It’s a full-bore commitment to the material, pummeling viewers with visual splendor and a sound mix that feels like an assault. You don’t watch “Dune” so much as you surrender to it. At least I did, quite happily.
MOVIES
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
wvah.com

Review: Villeneuve's 'Dune' is a glorious epic half told

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dune. Writer: Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Frank Herbert. Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa. Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama. Rated: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: When the House...
MOVIES
BC Heights

‘Dune’ Recreates 1965 Sci-Fi Adventure on a Modern Scale

Director Denis Villeneuve’s latest film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune, will absolutely thrill sci-fi lovers. Taking place in outer space 10,000 years in the future, the movie follows the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the royal son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Though primarily raised by Lady Jessica and pilot Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Duke Leto still serves as an honorable role model for Paul.
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Dune’ Review: A Visually Stunning, Emotionally Lacking Sci-Fi Epic

From the sweeping sand dunes of Arrakis to the towering concrete bunkers of Caladan, nothing can prepare audiences for the raw spectacle that is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.” The Academy-Award-nominated director (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) has crafted an anomalous film in today’s blockbuster era. Whatever “Dune” lacks in original storytelling, it more than makes up for with its methodical pace, awe-inspiring cinematography, and powerful sound design. In short, “Dune” is sci-fi storytelling on an epic scale — a completely transportive experience that audiences rarely get in cinemas anymore.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Dune Is Epic, but That’s Not Why It’s Great

Paul Atreides, the handsome young protagonist of Dune, is one of science fiction’s original chosen ones. His heroic journey from plucky teenager to feared warrior has been imitated time and time again—think of Luke Skywalker or Harry Potter. But the director Denis Villeneuve’s film is the first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel to properly portray the grim tragedy of Paul’s arc; the movie is epic in scope, but it understands the quieter human underpinnings of the original work.
MOVIES
kezi.com

'Dune' captures the book's epic scale while telling only half of the story

To anyone who remembers seeing David Lynch's 1984 version of "Dune" and thinking, "OK, so that happened," director Denis Villeneuve has conjured a far more coherent narrative filled with stunning images and massive machinery. He has also split the book into two films, leaving audiences to consume the less compelling first half before ending somewhat abruptly in the middle.
MOVIES
NPR

Sci-Fi epic 'Dune' is an immersive but incomplete experience

This is FRESH AIR. It's been almost four decades since David Lynch directed his ill-fated adaptation of "Dune," Frank Herbert's classic 1965 science fiction novel. Now, the director Denis Villeneuve has delivered the first half of a planned two-part movie version featuring an all-star cast led by Timothee Chalamet. It's opening this week in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
MOVIES
The Verge

Dune puts an epic franchise ahead of its epic story

The most important thing to know about the movie called Dune is that it’s not actually “Dune.” As the title card relates from the first seconds of the movie, the film you’re watching (which debuts on HBO Max on October 21st at 6PM ET and in theaters on October 22nd) isn’t Dune, but rather Dune: Part One. It’s a movie that aspires from the start to be more than a single film. It’s the start of a capital F-Franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Dune 2 Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO? Sure Sounds Like It

Ahead of the premiere of Dune in theaters and on HBO Max, WarnerMedia seems to have confirmed that the plan is to move forward with a sequel. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the new movie is the first of a planned two-part adaptation, but only the first installment has been officially announced. It goes without saying that many viewers would be disappointed if Dune 2 doesn't happen after going to see the movie this weekend, as that would leave the story without a conclusive ending.
MOVIES
/Film

Here's The Dune Glossary For The David Lynch Adaptation Of The Sci-Fi Epic

"Dune" hits both theaters and HBO Max tonight, but this isn't the first time someone brought Frank Herbert's sci-fi tome to the big screen. Back in 1984, David Lynch wrote and directed a "Dune" adaptation starring Kyle MacLachlan. The hope was that the film would be the next "Star Wars," and sequels were planned. But Lynch's "Dune" was a box office flop, grossing only grossing $30.9 million against a $40 million budget. But in the years since its release, Lynch's take on "Dune" has become a kind of cult classic – it even recently received a great 4K Blu-ray release from Arrow Video.
MOVIES
Huntsville Item

'Dune' is a stunning cinematic epic

“Dune,” Frank Herbert’s epic, titanically influential science fiction novel, has been adapted for the screen twice (once big, once small) in the last four decades, and while both versions have their defenders, there’s always been the nagging sense that it’s one of those books Hollywood might never really get right.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune’ Movie Review: The Epic Story Fans Have Been Waiting For

Dune was hands down my most anticipated film of 2021. While I hadn’t read the book or seen the seemingly underwhelming film from 1984, the trailer more than pulled me in. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly epic story of this scale on the big screen (at least one that doesn’t have Disney behind it). So does it live up to the hype?
MOVIES
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a grand but dull sci-fi epic

When it was announced that a third version of “Dune” was in the works, it’s safe to say most moviegoers were skeptical to say the least, and while Denis Villeneuve’s take on “Dune” is still far from perfect, it’s probably the closest we’ve gotten to truly seeing Frank Herbert’s original vision fully realized for the big screen.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Dune review – sci-fi epic gets off to a flying start

The French-Canadian director of Blade Runner 2049 brings an astonishing visual sensibility to Frank Herbert’s ‘unfilmable’ sci-fi classic. For years, it seemed that the greatest film ever to come from Frank Herbert’s quasi-biblical 1960s sci-fi novel Dune would be a 2013 documentary about the failure to make a great film out of Herbert’s novel. In Jodorowsky’s Dune, director Frank Pavich documented the Chilean-French maverick’s unhinged (and ultimately abortive) effort to mount a screen adaptation with a projected 14-hour running time, featuring a starring role for Salvador Dalí and a burning giraffe. Really.
MOVIES

