'Dune' masterfully redefines the epic with unprecedented scale, size and sound

Director Denis Villeneuve’s eagerly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi eco-fable “Dune” is a gargantuan spectacle, as massive a movie as you’re going to see this year and possibly the next. I’m talking huge. The Québécois filmmaker has always had a steroidal, basso profundo sensibility, with pictures like “Sicario,” “Prisoners” and “Blade Runner 2049” stubbornly refusing to let scenes evolve organically, instead pumping every interaction up with a strained seriousness of purpose and quasi-religious import that this critic often found oppressive and even sometimes silly. But as it turns out, such doomy grandeur is exactly the right approach for “Dune,” infusing tedious trade treaty talks and lengthy exposition dumps with magisterial malevolence. It’s a full-bore commitment to the material, pummeling viewers with visual splendor and a sound mix that feels like an assault. You don’t watch “Dune” so much as you surrender to it. At least I did, quite happily.

