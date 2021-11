Casino is a neutered Blue Heeler, born on June 6, 2021. He’s a friendly and happy little guy, filled with energy, who loves people and other dogs. Casino has led a charmed life. His mother’s name is Lady Luck and he is hoping that he will be lucky enough to be going home soon with his forever person or family. He loves to play “fetch” and has been described as a real charmer. He’ll make a great companion, so if you’re looking for a sweet, handsome young dog, give us a call today.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO