Telfar Outerwear Is Coming—And It’s Going to Be Everywhere

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Investing in a quality wallet is as essential as a pair of boots, everyday handbag, or coat. The best wallets for women are as practical as they are fashionable. Depending on your preference, there’s a wallet to suit your taste and lifestyle. Do you consider yourself a minimalist? A sleek card case is calling your name. We love Khaite’s understated version or Bottega Veneta’s Intrecciato zippered wallet in bright kelly green. If you prefer a wallet that can fit a bit more than just your essential cards and ID, a compact, bi-fold, or tri-fold leather wallet is a viable option. For someone seeking a bit more storage, go larger with a continental wallet. Celine’s black lambskin flap wallet is a timeless option featuring their signature golden Triomphe clasp. Want to go handsfree? There are coin purses that double as crossbody bags too. Prada’s glitzy silver sequined version is a perfect double date for any holiday soirees this season. And nowadays, wallets can be suitable substitutes for handbags altogether; just take a look at Peter Do and Saint Laurent’s SS22 collections and Celine’s FW21 runway.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO