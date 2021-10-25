CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telfar Outerwear Is Coming—And It’s Going to Be Everywhere

By Sarah Spellings
 7 days ago

If there’s one thing that will set fashion Twitter ablaze, it’s a new Telfar drop. The label’s perpetually sold-out vegan-leather tote bags have become a status symbol as recognizable as a Dior saddle bag or a Fendi baguette but at a more accessible price point. So no, it was not surprising...

