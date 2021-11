I have always claimed Fall as my favorite season. I could put the reasons in a list but I will show you why from my kitchen window. I was standing at my kitchen window the other morning around 7 a.m. A light fog covered our farming neighborhood. The sunrise through the fog mimicked an artist’s pallet of beautiful pastel colors stretching across the morning sky. A tall, stately, young twin maple tree that had voluntarily erupted in our side ditch played hide ‘n seek in that early morning fog. Its leaves began to show signs of Fall as it was dressed in pumpkin and green. I caught a glimpse of faraway lights making their way up our road. As they approached a better view of the kitchen window, I could see the yellow school bus making its way on its usual morning route. The bus was a reminder of my 40 year teaching career and how I miss the short drive to school and the students and staff. The varied sounds of the commuter’s vehicle motors reminded me it was time to begin my day.

