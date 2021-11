Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 11800 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: did not observe a ServSafe certificate during inspection; both hand sinks on line had objects or food debris in them (hand sinks are for handwashing only); neither paper towel dispenser on the cook line worked; bar hand sink is missing paper towels; temperatures of all foods on the rail line are elevated (babaganoush, deviled egg filling, shrimp, corn salsa, lettuce, pickled onions, sauteed mushrooms, etc.); breading flours are on a time control policy but times are not marked; spray bottles of cleaners at the bar are unlabeled; single-service items at the bar are not stored inverted; multiple lexan pans are cracked or chipped; cutting boards on the storage rack are worn and stained; equipment surfaces along both cook lines need cleaning, as well as the rack near the walk-in and the meat cage racks; observed old debris on floor under cook line; walls throughout the kitchen are dirty; two ceiling tiles over the dishwasher are cracked and beginning to peel; both hood system filters are dirty; hood filter over the kettles is extremely dusty.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO