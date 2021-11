Deer hunting season is upon us in New York State. Bowhunters are roaming the woods looking for that once-in-a-lifetime whitetail deer. I am not a hunter but fish enough to have a lot of friends that are hunters. My brain can only handle my fishing obsession. Through the years, I have heard people say that all of the big bucks are gone and to some extent that is true, based on quantity. However, the quality of New York State whitetail deer is still out there.

HOBBIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO