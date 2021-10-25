CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Student found dead in KU dorm building, police say

By Mark Feuerborn
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police at the University of Kansas said Monday they found a student dead in one of the Lawrence college’s dormitories.

Officers went around 5:42 p.m. Sunday to Lewis Residence Hall for a reported medical emergency, according to the KU Public Safety Office. Once they got to the dorm building at 1530 Engel Rd., they found a female student dead in her room. The public safety office said it won’t identify the student found dead out of respect for her family.

The KU Public Safety office is investigating the cause of the student’s death now, but it does not believe there was foul play involved at this time. It also encouraged any student troubled by the incident in Lewis Residence Hall to contact the campus’s Counseling and Psychological Services. If students call 785-864-2277, they can talk with a professional counselor.

