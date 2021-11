This Must Be the Place: Latin American Artists in New York, 1965–1975 at Americas Society is a two-part group exhibition that maps the connections and spaces created by Latin American artists in New York City during the 1960s and ’70s, presenting a much-needed reevaluation of art in America during that era. Embracing experimental practices such as Happening, minimalism, conceptualism, performance, and video art, the artists featured in This Must Be the Place centered their work around issues of community, identity, and belonging. By maintaining contact with migrants from other parts of the continent, these artists forged a new sense of self as Latin Americans that resisted the stereotypes imposed on them by mainstream American culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO