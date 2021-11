The Shore Conference Football Committee has released the postseason matchups for Week 8 and Week 9. Teams were originally set to be placed into tier-based four-team pods and play a round-robin format over two weeks, as was the case last season, but that format was scrapped in favor of giving teams two games each without placing them into specific pods where winners and losers meet. This was done for a variety of reasons, including input from the coaches, to avoid teams playing each other for a second time, to create a more diverse and competitive schedule, and because of transportation issues at many schools.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 18 DAYS AGO