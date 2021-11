Lyons, NY – October 28, 2021 – Over the last two years, especially during the height of the pandemic, the rental housing industry has been a topic of great concern, not only for tenants and landlords, but for local government as well. Wayne County Economic Development and Planning is taking the lead in the county to highlight the need for creation and preservation of affordable housing options, especially when offered by small to mid-size local landlords. This type of locally-owned housing is referred to as “naturally occurring.” Housing is considered affordable if the tenants are paying 30% or less of gross income toward rent and utilities.

