UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

