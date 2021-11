The Keep Up the Rates campaign is aiming to encourage patients to catch up on routine vaccinations that might have been missed or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Vice President Jeffery Goad, PharmD, MPH, said the Keep Up the Rates campaign is aiming to encourage patients to catch up on routine vaccinations that might have been missed or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO