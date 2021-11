Taylor suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in the Texans’ Week 2 matchup vs. the Bills, which caused him to land on the short-term IR. He’s eligible to return to the lineup this week, but head coach David Culley did not know if that would happen. He called Taylor “day-to-day” and said he would be ramped up gradually instead of being thrown right back into action. With that in mind, it sounds like Taylor might be out for at least one more week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO