Designers reveal the secrets of successful brand mascots

From a Lego launderette to a climate exhibition that explores racial injustice, these are some of our favourite projects from the past month. London-based animation studio Nomint has created a stop-motion video for the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) Arctic programme, as it launches a new campaign about the polar ice caps. It tells the story of a young polar bear, trying to survive in an Arctic environment that is melting. In an attempt to put a new spin on the familiar plight of the polar bear, Nomint has used actual melting ice in the video (creating 500 unique bear ice-sculptures in the process), along with a combination of 3D printing and mould-making. The melting qualities of ice made it particularly difficult to create stop-motion footage, according to Nomint founder Yannis Konstantinidis, though this helped with understanding the video’s metaphor. “With every melted sculpture and ruined shot, we were reminded of the devastating issue at hand and how easy it is to underestimate it,” he adds.

DESIGN ・ 2 HOURS AGO