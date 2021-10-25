Designers reveal the secrets of successful brand mascots

The Shop for Success Designer Sale presented by AAA and SRP to benefit Dress for Success Phoenix is buzzing with do-good and look-good vibes. This pop-up clothing boutique empowers the fashion-forward to make an impact on the community, while participating in a favorite pastime, shopping! Sold for a fraction of retail prices, shop an impressive selection of hundreds of new and gently loved clothing and accessories by designers such as Gucci, Burberry, Escada, Giorgio Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, St. John, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mera, Hugo Boss, Theory, Lafayette 148, and Akris. Dress for Success Phoenix is a non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Shop for Success boutique benefit the organization.
