The Supergirl series finale is currently poised to air on The CW come Tuesday, November 9; do you want more news about it now?. This finale is going to be the second hour of what is likely to be an epic TV event, and we’re anticipating already a number of surprises. A multitude of familiar faces from the past are going to come back and everything is going to center on one simple goal: trying to stop Lex and Nyxly once and for all. Doing that, of course, is going to be easier said than done. We’ve got the Big Bad from this season alongside the Big Bad from the past few. There could be some seriously high stakes, but also a few happy moments. After all, it sounds as though we’re getting a wedding!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO