John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dressed their household up like The Addams Family and the Internet is impressed. Halloween is here and that means wild costumes from some of your favorite stars. The beloved singer and his wife decided to post their "rehearsal" on Instagram for their massive number of followers. It's a pretty good rendition (Legend, of course, knows his way around a piano!). Everyone is in on the act and the comments are thrilled. An excited Yvette Nicole Brown asked if little Miles was standing up on a step stool to be Cousin It. This family consistently brings it on the spookiest holiday of the year. However, they've got some steep competition this year. People are going all-out after last year's Halloween inside. Check out Legend's post down below and give your take on how they did with The Addams Family inspiration.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO