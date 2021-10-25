CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Week 7 opposing QB preview: Saints' Jameis Winston

By Kole Musgrove
 7 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks, coming off their Week 6 loss to Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, are returning to the friendly confines of Lumen Field. There they will host the New Orleans Saints and their quarterback Jameis Winston.

Once the punchline of almost every joke in the NFL, Jameis Winston is reviving his image in the Big Easy. The former No. 1 overall pick back in 2015 flamed out in Tampa Bay due to his wildly inconsistent play.

At his best, Winston could sling the ball as well as anyone in the league. With an absolute cannon for an arm, Winston proved to be a deadly threat to any defense. Unfortunately, his capacity for a disastrous turnover proved to be as deadly for his Buccaneers as well.

Winston could go from a 70+ yard touchdown pass on one play, to a flailing interception on the very next. His final season in Tampa was indicative of his career there, as he finished his 2019 campaign with 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Winston spent the entire 2020 season as a backup in New Orleans to both Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. His only touchdown pass all year was a 56-yard bomb in a 30-20 loss to his former team, the Buccaneers, in the Divisional Round.

Now Winston is the Saints’ starter and has New Orleans off to a 3-2 start coming off the bye. Interestingly, Jameis is 30th in the NFL with only 892 passing yards. However, he is making the most of his limited snaps with 12 touchdowns against only three interceptions. In the biggest plot twist of 2021, he has become one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league.

Monday Night will mark the return of Jameis to Seattle for the first time since 2019, a 40-34 overtime loss where he played very well. In his two career games against the Seahawks, Winston has completed 69.44% of his passes for 555 yards and four touchdowns against only a single interception.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

