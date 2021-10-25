UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO