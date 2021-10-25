CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

