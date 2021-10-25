CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert Everett casts John Malkovich, Kit Clarke for 'Lost and Found in Paris'

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 25 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett is all set to direct 'Lost and Found in Paris', a film, which will be based on his own true-life experiences. According to Variety, Kit Clarke will play Everett's younger self, an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents...

