Bitcoin retraced below $60K yesterday but has since then managed to recover a bit. Is it getting back to its bullish footing?. Bitcoin’s price made a daily close below $60K, the 21-day, and the 21-day EMA, which is a cautious signal in the near term. There’s a snap-back scenario in the cards where BTC closes back above these levels, but we need to wait for a daily close above them for validation.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO