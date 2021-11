A new poll of 2,000 American parents found 37% said their child will spend more time trick-or-treating. Two in five parents said they plan to decorate their house more this year – and are willing to drive an average of 4.3 miles to take their kid to a “prime candy” neighborhood. The average parent eats 4-6 pieces of their child’s candy before Halloween is over, and 81% of kids end up eating all their candy within the first week, while 25% won’t even make it to November 2nd. Forty-two percent admitted that their kid doesn’t think they get enough candy at the end of the night. That concern is likely to escalate this year, as 47% of parents are worried about people leaving out candy bowls that will empty quickly. And while 16% believe that you’re never too old to go trick-or-treating, three quarters give more candy to younger children.

