Harris County, TX

Physician alleges he was fraudulently sold medical device not reimbursable by Medicare, private insurance

By Marian Johns
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A physician alleges he was frauduently sold a medical device and falsely told it was reimbursable by Medicare and private insurance. Jamie Robledo, M.D., P.A., filed a complaint Oct. 19 in Harris County District Court against Dyansys Inc., Pioneer...

