Last Night in Soho Review

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Night in Soho debuts in theaters on Oct. 29. Spoiler-free review...

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [Review]

Review originally posted on 09.11.21 at the Toronto International Film Festival. If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre.
‘Last Night in Soho’ review: Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie deliver a scary thriller

The menace in Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” starts early and slowly. You begin to worry for Eloise (a wistful, sweetly rabbity Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from Cornwall, the minute she arrives in London to attend fashion school. Her cabdriver at first seems kind and helpful — and then he starts talking about her appearance, making jokes about stalking, getting personal in a way that makes Eloise run from the cab before her destination. London, it seems, has danger around every corner; it’s both thrilling and very scary indeed.
Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
'Last Night in Soho' Is a Relentlessly Enjoyable Pop Art Horror Movie (Review)

Director Edgar Wright's latest film, Last Night in Soho, continues his journey through as many different genres as he can tackle. This time, he brings his brand of off-kilter humor and impeccable music taste to the London of the Swinging Sixties, using it as a backdrop for a flashy, pop art horror film. Last Night in Soho features outstanding performances from Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, playing two very different sides of the same coin.
‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright Crafts a Killer 60s Throwback Where the Past Bites Back

Edgar Wright is a director who has a complicated relationship with the past. He’s a filmmaker who wears his influences on his sleeve, but his stories have been circumspect about the dangers of the past and how it can consume the present if you let it. You can see this with the forced idyll of Sandford in Hot Fuzz where its elderly residents force a certain kind of lifestyle on their community, and to a greater extent in The World’s End where past selves have been reanimated as nefarious robots who sand all the rough edges off of humanity. Wright tackles the past in his most direct fashion yet with his latest movie, Last Night in Soho, a blistering, beguiling take on nostalgia that shows how deep the horrors of the past can go. Largely setting aside his trademark humor and rapid editing style, Wright creates his most mature work to date that feels both timely and timeless as it shows the enchantment of the past coupled with its complications we choose to overlook.
Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp. 18, 117 minutes.Sixties Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful, and has the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is...
In 2nd weekend, ‘Dune’ bests 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Antlers'

After a record-breaking start, October’s box office closed out quietly this weekend with “Dune” repeating at number one and two prominent genre newcomers, “ Last Night in Soho ” and “Antlers ” stumbling. Whether it’s due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions are the latest “My Hero Academia” and the new Wes Anderson pic “The French Dispatch.”First place still went to the bigger budget and wider release Timothée Chalamet film. In its second weekend in theaters, “Dune,” which is...
The 31 Best Modern Horror Movies

Horror movies come in many shapes and sizes, and the past two decades of the genre have certainly produced a ton of great films that are also as varied as they come. We’ve gotten sympathetic kid vampires, dizzyingly disturbing new yarns about colonial New England, fresh variations on the classic zombie story, remakes of oldies but goodies that bring something meaningful to the table, parental/child dissonance couched in a storybook monster, and so much more. Yeah, the 21st century has been a good time to be a horror fan. And so join us in celebrating the form with IGN’s list of the 31 best modern horror movies. (We’ll let you figure out why we picked the number 31…) As for how we made our selections, we weighed several factors, including overall quality, scare potential, originality, thematic weight, impact on the genre, and of course good old Editor's Choice. Read on for IGN’s picks for the 31 Best Horror Movies!
‘Dune’ Leads Domestic Box Office Again as ‘Antlers,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ Struggle to Scare Up Crowds

The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note. Horror movies “Antlers” and “Last Night in Soho” opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales, leaving last weekend’s champion “Dune” to rule over box office charts again. It’s the first time since COVID-19 that people could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it’s understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex. “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s influential sci-fi novel,...
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is in select theaters and will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 5. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain has little by way of coherent theme or insight, but it’s made worthwhile by occasional visual sparks and a fantastic lead performance. A biopic front-loaded with zaniness, it creates a curious allure around its subject — the late 19th and early 20th century cartoonist Louis Wain, known for his colorful sketches of wide-eyed anthropomorphic cats radiating electricity — though its narrative and aesthetic shortcomings boil down to its inability to keep up with the man playing him, Benedict Cumberbatch, who delivers such a madcap yet fine-tuned performance that he swallows the production whole.
The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Shows Everyone's Favorite Bounty Hunter on Jabba's Throne

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett has landed, and it looks like everyone's favourite bounty hunter is moving into Jabba's palace. As expected, the trailer focuses on the world of Tatooine, where Boba Fett is making moves to fill the power vacuum left by a defeated Jabba the Hutt. Accompanied by Fennec Shand, Fett can be seen investigating the crime syndicate of Tatooine, which he plans to "rule with respect". One scene shows Fett and Shand at a meeting with former captains of Jabba's clan, with Fett offering a proposal that would be "mutually beneficial".
Top 10 Movie Monsters Of All Time | A CineFix Movie List

For Halloween 2015 we here at CineFix took a look at the best movie monsters of all time. And now, years later, we'd like to do things a little differently. Instead of sorting cinema's greatest creatures, beasts and killers by what kind of monster they are, we're looking at how they make you feel. How are movie monsters designed to elicit emotions from the audience? From disgust to awe to mystery and everything in between, or at least 7 other things in between, here are the top 10 Movie Monsters of All Time, re-listed.
The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first fifteen minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin's Big Connection to Earlier Movies Explained

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. While Paramount has billed the seventh Paranormal Activity - written by franchise veteran Christopher Landon - as a fresh start for the series, a fan on the Paranormal Activity Wiki may have just cracked how the so-called reboot of the found-footage horror mainstay may actually take place in the series’ already-established continuity.
Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Office,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays will be here before you know it. Which means that instead of ticking off the days on your deranged makeshift home office whiteboard, you can keep track of how many days until Christmas via the shared cultural experience of the advent calendar. The act of opening a little cardboard door in a calendar and popping out a weird-tasting chocolate is not relegated...
Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

It’s a very competitive sound race, with frontrunner “Dune” being challenged from all sides by sci-fi (“The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place II,” “One Night in Soho,” “Candyman”), superheroes (“Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” “The Suicide Squad”), spies (“No Time to Die,” “The King’s Man”), musicals (“West Side Story,” “Cyrano,” “Tick Tick Boom,” “In the Heights,” “Annette,” “Encanto”), westerns (“The Power of the Dog,” “The Harder They Fall”), and film noir (“Nightmare Alley”). However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner...
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets an Art Book From Dark Horse Comics

Even as He-Man fans await the second half of Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Dark Horse Comics continues to expand on this fantastical saga. IGN can exclusively reveal the first details on Dark Horse's newest MotU project, The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Like Dark Horse's numerous...
At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
Fairfax: Season 1 Review

Fairfax: Season 1 debuts Friday, Oct. 29 on Amazon Prime Video. It takes a few minutes to get into the full groove of Amazon's new animated satire Fairfax, but once it clicks, and hits you with a near-perfect blend of heart and venom -- or as its vibe is default-described in a later episode, "tasteful, yet obnoxious" -- Fairfax turns out to be a lovely and hilarious surgical strike skewering of L.A. Gen-Zers clamoring for clout and social media influencer status.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
