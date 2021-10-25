ATP Rankings: Federer tumbles further, Sinner moves to career-high

World No.11 Jannik Sinner will take on World No.27 Reilly Opelka in the opening round of the Vienna Open on October 26 2021. Sinner comes into this tournament with plenty of confidence and momentum, after winning the title in Antwerp last week. The Italian also triumphed in Sofia earlier in the month, before losing in the fourth round of Indian Wells. The 20-year-old has been making leap strides forward this year, owing to which he has now moved to a career-high ranking of No.12 in the ATP rankings. Sinner also won the title in Washington in the run-up to the 2021 US Open. For the year, Sinner has won 23 matches and lost 10 on the hard surfaces. Another victory this week in Vienna should see the Italian sensation qualify for the World Tour Finals in November.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO