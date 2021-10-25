CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP Rankings: Federer tumbles further, Sinner moves to career-high

omahanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], October 25 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has slipped down four positions in the latest ATP rankings released by the association on Monday to 15th. Notably, the former world number one had exited the top 10 last week. That was...

www.omahanews.net

Rafael Nadal
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
sacramentosun.com

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer drops out of Top-10; Norrie jumps to 15

London [UK], October 18 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has dropped out of the Top-10 in the latest ATP rankings published by the association on Monday. This is for the very first time since January 2017 that the 20 times Grand Slam champion is out of the Top-10 rankings in men's tennis.
Tennis World Usa

'With Roger Federer I never could', says ATP ace

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic scored the semifinal clash in Toronto 2010, their first since Basel 14 months ago. Novak defeated Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Toronto, while Roger beat Tomas Berdych from the brink of defeat to host the 15th encounter against the Serbian. Speaking...
chatsports.com

Billie Jean King Cup: Shelby Rogers replaces Jessica Pegula in Team USA

Newlywed Jessica Pegula will not play the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague as part of Team USA and will be replaced by Shelby Rogers, who joins Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s squad. As recently as yesterday, the Billie Jean...
Poland
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Tennis World Usa

ATP Antwerp: Jannik Sinner eases past Diego Schwartzman to claim the title

The 20-year-old Jannik Sinner claimed the fourth ATP title of the season and the fifth in a career in Antwerp after toppling Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 16 minutes. Thus, Jannik became the fifth player in 2021 with at least four titles after Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, and the youngest with five ATP trophies on his tally since Novak Djokovic in 2007.
firstsportz.com

ATP Vienna 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

World No.11 Jannik Sinner will take on World No.27 Reilly Opelka in the opening round of the Vienna Open on October 26 2021. Sinner comes into this tournament with plenty of confidence and momentum, after winning the title in Antwerp last week. The Italian also triumphed in Sofia earlier in the month, before losing in the fourth round of Indian Wells. The 20-year-old has been making leap strides forward this year, owing to which he has now moved to a career-high ranking of No.12 in the ATP rankings. Sinner also won the title in Washington in the run-up to the 2021 US Open. For the year, Sinner has won 23 matches and lost 10 on the hard surfaces. Another victory this week in Vienna should see the Italian sensation qualify for the World Tour Finals in November.
ESPN

Jannik Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping set, keeps ATP Finals hopes alive

ANTWERP, Belgium -- Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-sets victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting. It...
