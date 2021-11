A financial planner is a type of financial advisor who can help you set and meet long-term goals like saving for your children’s college education, retiring by a certain age or planning out your estate. Some financial planners double as investment advisors, which means they can also help you with your investments. However, choosing a financial planner can take some time, as you want to ensure you’re making the right call for you and your family. If you want help finding a financial advisor or planner, consider using SmartAsset’s free matching tool.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO