New Delhi (India), October 29 (ANI/ATK): India's leading content creation and distribution platform, RVCJ media has recently collaborated to provide budding artists and performers a platform to promote their work and showcase their impeccable skills in front of a larger audience. The platform successfully conducted its first acquisition project for the launch of web series named 'Punjab to Canada'. Directed by Dipankar Jain, Punjab To Canada is a comedy-drama that revolves around a story set in Punjab, a place where every kid dreams to go to Canada. It follows the story of four friends Jassi, Vicky, Lucky, and Imran, who plan to open up a start-up of IELTS Coaching and Immigration Centre. It shows their struggles, internal conflicts and how they risk it all to make their start-up venture a success.

