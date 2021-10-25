CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell
 7 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-24, 2021. It is the second time this season that Young has received the honor.

In Saturday's 52-24 homecoming victory over Tennessee, Young put on a dual-threat quarterback clinic. Completing 31-of-43 passes, Young accounted for 371 passing yards along with two touchdowns. On the ground, he was equally as impressive by rushing for 42 yards off of 10 carries and two more touchdowns.

With the feat, Young became the first quarterback in Crimson Tide program history to record over 350 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

With the victory, Young improves to 7-1 as Alabama's starting quarterback. Thanks to Young's efforts both in the air and on the ground, the Crimson Tide was able to maintain possession for an impressive 40:26 seconds of the game as well as run 92 plays on offense compared to the Volunteers' 54.

Also considered:

1. Keon Ellis (senior guard, men's basketball)

  • Recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in Alabama's 73-68 win over Louisiana in its preseason charity exhibition game
  • While the Crimson Tide's leader on offense, Ellis also recorded four steals on the defensive end of the court, tying freshman J.D. Davison for most in the game

2. Will Anderson Jr. (sophomore outside linebacker, football)

  • Led the Crimson Tide in tackles with eight against the Volunteers and also picked 1.5 sacks
  • With 8.5 total sacks on the season, Anderson now leads the nation in sacks with just four games left to play in the regular season

3. Riley Tanner (senior forward, soccer)

  • Recorded one goal and four shots, with four shots being on goal in Alabama's 2-1 victory over Kentucky
  • Led the Crimson Tide in both shots and shots on goal in 79 minutes on the pitch

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

Comments / 1

BamaCentral

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of LSU Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Alabama coaches and players are back in town after the bye weekend, and head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media at noon as the Crimson Tide begins game week prep for LSU. Live Updates from press conference:. Saban starts the press conference thanking everyone that wished...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama LB Christian Harris Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris has been selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday morning. Harris is one of 12 semifinalists named for the award, which is given annually to the nation's best linebacker as determined by the award's foundation. The last Crimson Tide linebacker to win the award was Reuben Foster in 2016. In total, four Alabama linebackers have won the award, with C.J. Mosely winning in 2013, Rolando McClain in 2009 and Derrick Thomas in 1988.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 1, 2021

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. • Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football For A Bit. • Did Alabama Move Up in Polls Prior to First CFP Rankings?. • Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Power of Perception. • How to Watch LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV,...
FOOTBALL
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Nick Saban's 70th birthday. There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. • Alabama Celebrates "The Best in the Game" as Nick Saban Turns 70. • Alabama Baseball Wraps Up Fall Schedule With Exhibition At Ole Miss. • Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus. Today’s Crimson...
COLLEGE SPORTS
2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

With just three games left to go for the teams of the Southeastern Conference — Vanderbilt excluded — six of those 14 teams took the week off to prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. That being said, that doesn't mean there wasn't any drama. The biggest game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bryce Young
Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was selected First Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Sunday. Reyes has been an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide's defense this season. The Garland, Texas, native has helped the program earn six shutouts, including two over top-25 ranked opponents in No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.
SOCCER
How to Watch LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

It's a game that, in a typical season, fans of both programs would have circled on their calendars. This year, though, things are a little different. While Alabama is up to its usual success with a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in SEC play, the same cannot be said for LSU. Through eight games, the Tigers are 4-4 with a 2-3 record in the conference.
FOOTBALL
Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football For A Bit

Former University of Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he's stepping away from football and the Atlanta Falcons for a while. Ridley was ruled out of Atlanta's game on Sunday vs. the Panthers due to an undisclosed personal matter. During the second half of the contest, Ridley released a statement providing an update on his status.
NFL
Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus

Just how important Austin Deculus is to LSU this season?. He's a rare four-year starter. The offensive tackle was one of players to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days. Senior DT Glen Logan and Deculus are the only players available right now who started LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson in 2019. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
Derrick Henry to Have Surgery on Foot, Out Indefinitely

The Tennessee Titans are making plans to be without Derrick Henry for a while as head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed during his press conference Monday that the running back will undergo foot surgery Tuesday morning. He's expected to be out indefinitely. Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 219 carries...
NFL
Alabama Scores Commitment from New Orleans WR Aaron Anderson

Nick Saban spoke about the importance of recruiting for Alabama this weekend while the Crimson Tide is on a bye, and the weekend is already off to a good start on that front. Wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to Alabama in front of the halftime crowd at his Friday night high school game on Senior Night.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Football Celebrates Nick Saban's 70th Birthday

It was a few days early, but the Alabama football team made sure they got in a birthday celebration for Nick Saban's 70th birthday before players are allowed to head home for a brief break on the bye weekend. The Alabama head coach's birthday is actually on Sunday, but because...
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

